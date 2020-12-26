The regional health ministry's Saturday report indicates 245 new positive cases of coronavirus in the Balearics. The test rate, based on 2,617 tests, is 9.36%. Because of the holiday, the number of tests is significantly lower than has been the case recently; over 5,000 to 6,000 or more per day has become usual.

On hospital wards, there are 303 patients in Mallorca. These represent an increase of 22 compared with Christmas Eve. In Ibiza there are three fewer patients (down to eight) and in Minorca two more (up to six). In intensive care, the number of patients in Mallorca has risen from 52 to 60. There are no changes in Ibiza and Minorca - three and two patients, respectively. Twenty-nine more people have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed the deaths of three more people. The total since the start of the pandemic is 457.