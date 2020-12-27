Spain's former King Juan Carlos I in Mallorca.

Spain's former King Juan Carlos I in Mallorca. archive photo.

27-12-2020Ultima Hora

The relationship between Spain’s former King Juan Carlos and Mallorca is the subject of a new documentary 'El Rei'.

The five-chapter tv series is based on archive footage and interviews with journalists and others who came into contact with the former king. It explores the origins of Juan Carlos de Borbón's relationship with the island from when he was just a child spending summers in Valldemossa with his brother and looks at the decision to turn Marivent Palace into the Spanish Royal Family’s summer residence.

Marivent Palace, Palma.

The former King of Spain attracted all kinds of people to Mallorca, creating a buzz that put the Island at the centre of the Spain’s social, political and economic life.

Hundreds of famous people, dignitaries and Heads of State have visited Marivent Palace over the years, including Queen Elizabeth II.

The documentary 'El Rei' will be broadcast on the Spanish TV Channel, IB3 in 2021.

Spain's former King Juan Carlos I.

