Bay of Palma, Mallorca.

Bay of Palma, Mallorca.

26-12-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s overcast in Palma today with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour, scattered showers, a high of 16 and a low of 10 degrees.

Estellencs is 14 degrees and cloudy with a mixture of sunshine and rain, very strong winds and a low of 9.

It’s 15 degrees and very breezy in Llucmajor with intermittent sunshine and showers and a low of 8.

Muro is 15 degrees with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

It’s 14 degrees and a cold, wet and very windy start to the day in Deya but it should dry up this afternoon with an overnight temperature of 8.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.