Avelina Serrano was the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the Balearic Islands, according to the coordinator of the vaccination strategy, Carlos Villafáfila.

“Avelina Serrano is 94 years old, she was the first Nursing Home resident to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and she was very happy to be a part of this," he said. "She was very well before and after the vaccine was administered and she thanked everyone who was present.

Palma

The 73 residents and 172 Healthcare Professionals at the Son Oms-Sant Miquel Nursing Home in Palma were the first people to get the Pfizer-BioNTech.