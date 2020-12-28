Fierce winds started raging across Mallorca from early morning on Monday with gusts upwards of 110 kilometres an hour.

Storm Bella also whipped up the sea sending 6 metre high waves slamming into the port at Andratx. The promenade completely collapsed and part of it was swept out to sea, leaving debris wood and manky water behind.

Aemet is forecasting gale force 8 winds and 9 metre high waves in some coastal areas of Mallorca on Monday.

Temperatures have dropped and skies will be cloudy throughout Monday morning with scattered showers in some places, but the sun will come out this afternoon.

Storm Bella was named after the British Meteorological Service and she’s with us for the rest of this year.

There was a really spectacular sunset in Mallorca before the storm arrived.