Fierce winds and waves hit the front line of Puerto Andratx early this morning.

28-12-2020Youtube: Ultima Hora

Fierce winds started raging across Mallorca from early morning on Monday with gusts upwards of 110 kilometres an hour.

Puerto Andratx, Mallorca.

Storm Bella also whipped up the sea sending 6 metre high waves slamming into the port at Andratx. The promenade completely collapsed and part of it was swept out to sea, leaving debris wood and manky water behind.

Puerto Andratx, Mallorca.

Aemet is forecasting gale force 8 winds and 9 metre high waves in some coastal areas of Mallorca on Monday.

Puerto Andratx, Mallorca.

Temperatures have dropped and skies will be cloudy throughout Monday morning with scattered showers in some places, but the sun will come out this afternoon.

Storm Bella was named after the British Meteorological Service and she’s with us for the rest of this year.

There was a really spectacular sunset in Mallorca before the storm arrived.

Sunset in Mallorca.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.