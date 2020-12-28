Police raid in Palma.

National Police and Guardia Civil Officers have been tracking social media networks and messaging groups in search of invitations to illegal parties on New Year's Eve and Three King's Eve.

They’ve already tracked more than 20 planned celebrations, their locations and the identities of the promoters who organising illegal parties in the Part Forana and Palma.

Police believe many people are planning parties outside the capital because the Alazán Group which was formed by National Police Officers in collaboration with the Green Patrol is clamping down on illegal events.

Police have already identified New Year’s celebrations in several Municipalities, including Marratxí, Binissalem, Consell, Llucmajor and Santa Maria.

Villas and cottages have been rented in the country and some people are reportedly planning to hold events in industrial buildings so that neighbours don’t complain and they can bring in the New Year without getting arrested or fined.

National Police Officers who’ve been researching online for weeks discovered that event organisers are using a ‘Telegram’ App with a 30-second self-erasure so that party information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Mallorca is currently in Level 4 and tighter restrictions are in force for New Year's Eve and Three King's Eve to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Authorities say anyone caught organising, marketing or attending an illegal party will be punished with fines of 60,000-600,000 euros.

Special Police Patrols are being deployed in Palma and elsewhere in Mallorca, specifically to detect large crowds and shut down illegal parties.

