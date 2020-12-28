Palma Bay Sunset.

Palma Bay Sunset.

26-12-2020Humphrey Carter

Palma starts off sunny with a high of 15 degrees but it’s still very windy with scattered showers in the evening and the temperature will drop to 3 overnight.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with light winds and the temperature will drop from 15 to 8 degrees after dark.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Santanyi is mostly sunny with a high of 15, moderate winds and a low of 10 degrees.

It’s a lovely crisp sunny day in Pollensa with a top temperature of 16, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

Soller is 14 with a mixture of sunny intervals and clouds, light northerly winds and an overnight low of 5 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.