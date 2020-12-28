Palma starts off sunny with a high of 15 degrees but it’s still very windy with scattered showers in the evening and the temperature will drop to 3 overnight.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with light winds and the temperature will drop from 15 to 8 degrees after dark.

Santanyi is mostly sunny with a high of 15, moderate winds and a low of 10 degrees.

It’s a lovely crisp sunny day in Pollensa with a top temperature of 16, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

Soller is 14 with a mixture of sunny intervals and clouds, light northerly winds and an overnight low of 5 degrees.