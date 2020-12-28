Christmas lights in Palma.

Christmas lights in Palma.

01-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

The Government has asked the Municipalities to turn off the Christmas lights at 20:00, according to Government Spokesperson Pilar Costa, who has also requested that all planned activities be terminated by that time.

This latest measure is in addition to the new restrictions already announced by the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol on Sunday, which were approved by the Governing Council on Monday and will be enforced after they’re published in the BOIB on Tuesday.

The cumulative incidence rate in the Balearic Islands is 537.82 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

By island, it’s 621.29 in Mallorca; 139.19 in Minorca; 148.06 in Ibiza; and 586.24 in Formentera.

Costa also said there is a "high possibility" that the vaccination program will begin in Minorca and Ibiza on Wednesday, a day later than scheduled.

