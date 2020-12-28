The regional health ministry has updated the number of cases at municipality level for the first time since last Wednesday.

There are increases in 33 of the 53 municipalities, decreases in eleven and no changes in nine. The largest municipalities all show increases, the highest having been Palma (549) and Marratxi (66). Alcudia, the seventh largest municipality, now has 183 cases. Binissalem, much smaller in terms of population, has registered a marked increase of 33 cases.

The figures in brackets indicate changes since Wednesday, December 23.

Palma 3,706 (+549)

Marratxi 318 (+66)

Inca 289 (+29)

Calvia 238 (+27)

Manacor 218 (+23)

Llucmajor 212 (+43)

Alcudia 183 (+39)

Pollensa 166 (+3)

Sa Pobla 163 (+7)

Soller 118 (-6)

Binissalem 105 (+33)

Santanyi 80 (+2)

Andratx 79 (-11)

Santa Margalida 77 (+17)

Lloseta 74 (-12)

Son Servera 72 (+15)

Felanitx 66 (+2)

Alaro 62 (+11)

Capdepera 60 (-1)

Muro 56 (-10)

Santa Maria 50 (+8)

Sant Joan 46 (+4)

Arta 39 (-2)

Bunyola 39 (+15)

Campos 38 (+6)

Consell 38 (+1)

Petra 36 (-1)

Selva 35 (+6)

Sant Llorenç 34 (+12)

Algaida 23 (+4)

Llubi 23 (-1)

Montuiri 21 (no change)

Sencelles 18 (+4)

Sineu 17 (+5)

Porreres 15 (+1)

Ses Salines 15 (no change)

Valldemossa 14 (-1)

Esporles 13 (+4)

Santa Eugenia 10 (+4)

Ariany 8 (no change)

Campanet 8 (-3)

Maria de la Salut 8 (no change)

Costitx 6 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 6 (+3)

Vilafranca 6 (+1)

Buger 5 (+2)

Deya 5 (+2)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (-3)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Estellencs 2 (no change)

Puigpunyent 2 (+1)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)



