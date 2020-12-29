Palma is sunny and 13 degrees but those northerly winds will make it feel colder and the temperature will drop to 6 after dark.

Morning showers in Estellencs will clear away by lunchtime but it’s extremely windy all day with a high of 11 degrees and a low of 8.

Ses Salines is 14 degrees with lots of sunshine, strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 6.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santa Margalida with a northerly breeze and a low of 5.

Here’a a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in nearby Puerto Muro.

Deya is cold, wet and very blustery with a high of 11 degrees dropping to 6 overnight.