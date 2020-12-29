Plaça de Cort, Palma.

01-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is sunny and 13 degrees but those northerly winds will make it feel colder and the temperature will drop to 6 after dark.

Morning showers in Estellencs will clear away by lunchtime but it’s extremely windy all day with a high of 11 degrees and a low of 8.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Ses Salines is 14 degrees with lots of sunshine, strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 6.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santa Margalida with a northerly breeze and a low of 5.

Here’a a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in nearby Puerto Muro.

Deya is cold, wet and very blustery with a high of 11 degrees dropping to 6 overnight.

