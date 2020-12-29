The frigid temperatures, rough seas and 100 kilometre an hour winds recorded in Puig d'Alfàbia, and the Serra de Tramuntana that Storm Bella brought to Mallorca on Monday have subsided, for now.

Tuesday started off with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour in some places, but scattered showers and hailstones are forecast in the afternoon, there will be snow above 1,100 metres and the mercury will hover between 13 and 15 degrees.

A massive cleanup operation is underway in Puerto Andratx after waves pounded the shoreline damaging the promenade and street furniture.

High waves also battered the lighthouse in Colònia de Sant Jordi.

According to the 112 Emergency Services a total of 72 incidents were reported in the Balearic Islands over the long Christmas weekend; 55 of them were in Mallorca, 8 in Ibiza, 7 in Minorca and 2 in Formentera. 58 of the incidents reported were caused by extremely strong winds on Monday.

Wednesday will be colder and mostly cloudy with scattered showers, 60-70 kilometre an hour northwesterly winds in some places and snow above 800 metres.

Thursday will be overcast with a few showers here and there and slightly warmer temperatures during the day. It will feel colder overnight and some parts of the island will be frosty, but at least the wind will drop slightly.

2021 kicks off cold, wet and very windy with hailstorms, strong westerly winds and snow above 900 metres forecast on Friday and more rain is coming our way on Saturday and Sunday.