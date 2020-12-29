Visitors to the Malgrats Islands just off the coast of Santa Ponsa witnessed an unusual event on Monday. At sunset in Mallorca, the outline of Ibiza could be seen on the horizon.
Carlos Carrión Sánchez who specialises in night and landscape photography tweeted this beautiful image showing the unmistakable silhouette of the White Island.
Hoy se podía ver a simple vista la isla de Ibiza desde el mirador de las Malgrats en Mallorca a 87km de distancia.@MiquelSalamanca @DaniCapo_Meteo— Carlos Carrión Sánchez (@CarlosCarrinSn1) December 28, 2020
Just stunning.
