Ibiza seen from Mallorca.

28-12-2020 @CarlosCarrinSn1

Visitors to the Malgrats Islands just off the coast of Santa Ponsa witnessed an unusual event on Monday. At sunset in Mallorca, the outline of Ibiza could be seen on the horizon.

Carlos Carrión Sánchez who specialises in night and landscape photography tweeted this beautiful image showing the unmistakable silhouette of the White Island.

Just stunning.

