Parties from right and left represented in the Balearic parliament have jointly registered a motion that will call on the Spanish government to eliminate the annual replacement rate of local police officers so that forces have more sufficiently equipped officers.

This replacement rate has meant that town halls have in recent years had an insufficient number of police officers. The parties point out that adequate numbers are required more than ever in order to enforce Covid regulations and that the problem of having inadequate numbers increases where officers have to occupy "second activity" positions - administrative tasks rather than being out on patrol.

As a consequence of this second activity, there is an urgent need to reinforce police numbers so that town halls in the Balearics have sufficient personnel at all times.

The government is also to be urged to free up second activity positions by including these in recruitment campaigns and to allow the creation of new police jobs in these campaigns.

The replacement rate refers principally to officers who reach retirement age or retire early.