Hailstones in Palma.

29-12-2020Youtube: Wendy Urquhart

Thunder and lightning rumbled across Palma on Tuesday night, saturating the city with heavy rain and and hailstones.

Hailstones in Coll d'en Rabassa, Mallorca.

As the streets of the capital turned white, several people braved the bitter cold to take photographs.

Hailstones on Ciutat Jardí beach, Palma.

Ciutat Jardí beach was pure white.

More hailstones are forecast on Wednesday in the north of Mallorca and it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy elsewhere, with scattered showers, northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour and snow above 800 metres.

Palma Hailstones.

Wrap up if you’re going outside, it’s colder than it looks!

