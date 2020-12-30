Hailstones in Palma.

Thunder and lightning rumbled across Palma on Tuesday night, saturating the city with heavy rain and and hailstones.

As the streets of the capital turned white, several people braved the bitter cold to take photographs.

Ciutat Jardí beach was pure white.

More hailstones are forecast on Wednesday in the north of Mallorca and it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy elsewhere, with scattered showers, northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour and snow above 800 metres.

Wrap up if you’re going outside, it’s colder than it looks!