It’s a sunny New Year’s Eve in Palma with cloudy intervals, a light southerly wind, a high of 15 degrees and an overnight low of 2.
Calvia is 14 degrees with sunshine throughout the day, strong winds and a low of 7.
It’s a crisp sunny day in Felanitx with strong southerly winds, and the daytime high of 15 degrees will drop to 7 after dark.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in nearby Portocolom.
Alcudia is 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 7.
It’s a lovely sunny end to the year in Soller with a high of 15 degrees and an overnight temperature of 5.
