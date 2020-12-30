It’s a sunny New Year’s Eve in Palma with cloudy intervals, a light southerly wind, a high of 15 degrees and an overnight low of 2.

Calvia is 14 degrees with sunshine throughout the day, strong winds and a low of 7.

It’s a crisp sunny day in Felanitx with strong southerly winds, and the daytime high of 15 degrees will drop to 7 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in nearby Portocolom.

Alcudia is 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 7.

It’s a lovely sunny end to the year in Soller with a high of 15 degrees and an overnight temperature of 5.