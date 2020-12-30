The Government’s new Covid restrictions are forcing large stores to close early and also forbid them from opening this weekend or next weekend.

During the first State of Emergency supermarkets were allowed to stay open and in shops like El Corte Inglés, people were still able to buy food, but the rest of the store was cordoned off.

This time around all big stores have been ordered to shut at 20:00 in the evening and stay closed at weekends until January 11 to prevent crowding.

The General Management of Comerç has confirmed that Alcampo, Carrefour and the El Corte Inglés supermarkets will be closed because they take up more than the 700 square metre limit.

So what do you do if you forget an essential ingredient for your New Year or Three Kings family dinner?

Worry not, there are some food shops such as Mercadona, Eroski, Lidl, markets and corner shops that will be able to stay open.

Eroski says all of its supermarkets in Mallorca will be open from 08:00-20:00 until January 11, to comply with the updated regulations.