Testing in Palma, Mallorca

More than 5,000 tests over the most recent 24 hour-period.

30-12-2020Teresa Ayuga

The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 567 new positive cases with a positive test rate of 10.64% based on 5,328 tests. The cumulative test rate is now 9.1%, well above the World Health Organization's five per cent target. At the same time, however, the R rate has dropped to just below one - 0.95.

Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands

In the hospitals, there has been a decrease in the number of patients on wards in Mallorca - eight fewer than on Tuesday and down to 321. in Ibiza there are three more patients (twelve in all), while in Minorca the number is unchanged (five). In intensive care, there has been an increase of two - to 85 for the whole of the Balearics.

Forty-five more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 343 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The ministry has confirmed four more fatalities - the total since the start of the pandemic is 466.

