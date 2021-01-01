A police officer in an empty town hall square in Palma on New Year's Eve

The New Year in Palma.

01-01-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

A picture is worth a thousand words. There is little need for words, except ... .

A Palma police officer stands by the town hall building in the square which would normally be packed with people as the En Figuera clock bell chimes in the New Year.

Apart from the police there are some members of the media. IB3 broadcast the arrival of the New Year to homes in Mallorca, where the twelve grapes were eaten two hours after the curfew ensured that no one was out celebrating.

There were some fireworks, but they were a token. 2020 was passing. Palma's councillor for citizen participation, Alberto Jarabo, observed that more than welcoming the New Year, we were eager to say goodbye to 2020. "It is a time to remember those who have departed, to reflect on the uncertainty that we have had to endure and on the hope for an effective vaccine."

In twelve months time, we all hope that the picture will be worth a thousand words of thousands returning to the squares of Mallorca.

