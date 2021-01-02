The unsettled and chilly New Year weather continues on Saturday. Winds will be lighter than on New Year's Day - 15 to 20kph at most. The day is forecast to be a mix of sunny spells and possible showers, with rain more likely by the evening. Snow is forecast at 600 metres, and Aemet has issued a yellow warning for snow risk in the Tramuntana Mountains.
Forecast highs for Saturday:
Alcudia 13C
Andratx 12C
Calvia 11C
Deya 9C
Palma 11C
Pollensa 13C
Sant Llorenç 11C
Santanyi 11C
New Year's Day highs, lows and rainfall (to 19.30):
Andratx - High 12.7C; Low 6.8C; 18 litres rain per square metre
Calvia (Es Capdella) - 14C; 7.8C; 3.2
Capdepera - 13.4C; 8.4C; 5.6
Escorca (Son Torrella) - 5.4C; 1.1C; 38.6
Palma - 12.6C; 7.6C; 3.5
Pollensa - 11.3C; 5.3C; 17.4
Puerto Soller - 13.4C; 8.1C; 31.4
Santanyi - 12.8C; 7.3C; 2.2
Serra de Alfabia (Bunyola) - 4.3C; 1.0C; 17.5
Gusts of 80kph (Serra de Alfabia), 74kph (Capdepera), 54kph (Palma Airport).
Currently there are no comments.