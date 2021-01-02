First snow of the year on Majorca. More snow forecast for today.

The unsettled and chilly New Year weather continues on Saturday. Winds will be lighter than on New Year's Day - 15 to 20kph at most. The day is forecast to be a mix of sunny spells and possible showers, with rain more likely by the evening. Snow is forecast at 600 metres, and Aemet has issued a yellow warning for snow risk in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Snow in Mallorca

Forecast highs for Saturday:

Alcudia 13C

Andratx 12C

Calvia 11C

Deya 9C

Palma 11C

Pollensa 13C

Sant Llorenç 11C

Santanyi 11C

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

New Year's Day highs, lows and rainfall (to 19.30):

Andratx - High 12.7C; Low 6.8C; 18 litres rain per square metre

Calvia (Es Capdella) - 14C; 7.8C; 3.2

Capdepera - 13.4C; 8.4C; 5.6

Escorca (Son Torrella) - 5.4C; 1.1C; 38.6

Palma - 12.6C; 7.6C; 3.5

Pollensa - 11.3C; 5.3C; 17.4

Puerto Soller - 13.4C; 8.1C; 31.4

Santanyi - 12.8C; 7.3C; 2.2

Serra de Alfabia (Bunyola) - 4.3C; 1.0C; 17.5

Gusts of 80kph (Serra de Alfabia), 74kph (Capdepera), 54kph (Palma Airport).

