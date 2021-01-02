The unsettled and chilly New Year weather continues on Saturday. Winds will be lighter than on New Year's Day - 15 to 20kph at most. The day is forecast to be a mix of sunny spells and possible showers, with rain more likely by the evening. Snow is forecast at 600 metres, and Aemet has issued a yellow warning for snow risk in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Forecast highs for Saturday:

Alcudia 13C

Andratx 12C

Calvia 11C

Deya 9C

Palma 11C

Pollensa 13C

Sant Llorenç 11C

Santanyi 11C

New Year's Day highs, lows and rainfall (to 19.30):

Andratx - High 12.7C; Low 6.8C; 18 litres rain per square metre

Calvia (Es Capdella) - 14C; 7.8C; 3.2

Capdepera - 13.4C; 8.4C; 5.6

Escorca (Son Torrella) - 5.4C; 1.1C; 38.6

Palma - 12.6C; 7.6C; 3.5

Pollensa - 11.3C; 5.3C; 17.4

Puerto Soller - 13.4C; 8.1C; 31.4

Santanyi - 12.8C; 7.3C; 2.2

Serra de Alfabia (Bunyola) - 4.3C; 1.0C; 17.5

Gusts of 80kph (Serra de Alfabia), 74kph (Capdepera), 54kph (Palma Airport).