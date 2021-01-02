Sant Antoni fiestas in Muro will not happen this year

Muro town hall has become the latest to cancel the Sant Antoni fiestas, Sa Pobla and Pollensa having previously done so. The town hall’s statement said that the decision had been a difficult one but that it had also, and unfortunately, been an inevitable one.

So, one of the best nights of the year - Sant Antoni Eve in Muro - will not be. When the demons are eventually allowed out again, they will have the perfect theme for their next, terrifying spectacular. No prizes for guessing what that theme will be.

In Sa Pobla, the only events to survive for Sant Antoni this year (subject, as always, to more restrictions) are mass and the Sant Antoni Eve compline service.

