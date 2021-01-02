January 1 was the first day of operation for Mallorca's new bus network. With new concessionaires servicing different parts of the island, a whole load of new buses, more frequencies and more routes, the first day was nevertheless very quiet. There again, it was a public holiday.

In Inca, the new buses departing from the Llevant de Inca stop were virtually empty. The new bus station, which is under construction and is by the railway station, will act as a hub for services heading into the Tramuntana Mountains.

In Manacor, the story was the same. On the second journey of new Cala Millor Sud to Palma route there was just the one passenger. There will be fifteen frequencies per day on this route. It connects Cala Millor, Manacor, Vilafranca and Palma.

The last journeys in this area will be at 10pm. Capdepera, Sant Llorenç and Son Servera will have an hourly service. The 501 line connects Manacor, Felanitx, Campos, Llucmajor and Palma. This is the first time that there has been a service which offers a direct connection between Llucmajor, Felanitx and Manacor.

In the north of the island, the Grupo Ruiz concessionaire has 73 new natural gas buses and nine electric buses. The route between Palma and Soller has a service every thirty minutes, while the number of frequencies on the Playa de Muro-Pollensa route has increased from ten to fourteen.