03-01-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is cloudy, wet and windy today with a daytime high of 13 degrees and a very chilly low of zero overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Palma Old Town.

It’s 10 degrees and raining in Estellencs with some slivers of sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 4.

Santanyi is overcast and windy with scattered showers, a high of 10 degrees and a low of 4.

It’s a rainy day in Alcudia with moderate winds, a high of 12 degrees and a low of 6.

Soller is partly sunny partly cloudy with occasional showers and the high of 11 will fall to 4 degrees after dark.

