Airline blues.

Trouble at the airport.

24-11-2020ETIENNE LAURENT

British residents in Spain hoping to return to their homes after spending the holidays in the United Kingdom have been turned back at the airport.

Two airlines have reportedly claimed their proof of residency documents were no longer valid after the end of the Brexit transition period with the EU on 31 December.

It comes amid stricter travel measures due to a new COVID-19 variant which has been blamed for a faster spread of the coronavirus in the UK.

Spain has banned all travel from Britain except for its nationals and UK citizens with residency rights.

Spanish and British authorities have said a green-coloured certificate of EU citizenship with a foreign national identification number issued by Spain is still valid for British nationals residing in Spain.

But British Airways and Iberia staff have reportedly refused to allow some people to travel to the country over the past two days.

