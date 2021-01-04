The green residency certificate, the new TIE residency cards and even a receipt that your residence permit is being processed by the Spanish authorities are all valid travel documents to show your residency in Spain, a British Embassy spokesperson told the Bulletin this morning.

Over the weekend a group of British travellers were turned back at Heathrow airport as a result of problems with their Spanish residency documentation. Only Spanish nationals and British citizens who can show that they are residents in Spain can travel here at the moment as a result of the new COVID restrictions.

The incident at Heathrow airport prompted the Spanish government to publish a letter underlining the fact that the green certificate was still valid.