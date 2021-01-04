The Ministry of Health has confirmed that another 14 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands in the last 48 hours and 6 were admitted to Intensive Care Units.

There are now 337 patients on the Covid ward and 95 in the ICU, putting hospitals under mounting pressure.

A record 115 critically ill coronavirus patients were in the ICU on April 6 and the highest number of admissions to the ward was 592 on April 4.

338 new infections and 2 fatalities were also confirmed in the last 24 hours in the Balearic Islands. One death occurred in a nursing home but because they have a different validation process only one of the fatalities has been notified to the Ministry of Health.

No data was provided on Sunday, but according to the latest information there are now 8,896 active cases in the Balearic Islands.

37,467 people have contracted the virus since the pandemic began and 477 have died.

The positivity rate is 10.81% and 338 of the 3,126 diagnostic tests performed in the last 24 hours were positive.

69 Balearic Nursing Home residents are infected, 67 are hospitalised and 218 patients have died.

66 Health Professionals at Nursing Homes have also tested positive.

193 other Healthcare Professionals are infected and 170 are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

In Mallorca, 645 new infections were confirmed in the last 48 hours, 319 patients were admitted to the Covid ward, 84 were taken to the ICU and 7,683 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Ibiza, 78 new infections were confirmed in the last 48 hours, 17 were admitted to the Covid ward, 8 were taken to the ICU and 547 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Formentera one new infection was confirmed in the last 48 hours and 34 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Minorca, 21 new infections were confirmed in the last 48 hours, one person was admitted to the Covid ward, 3 were taken to the ICU and 138 are receiving Primary Care at home.