The regional health ministry has updated the numbers of coronavirus cases per municipality for the first time since last Wednesday (December 30). The figures released on Monday indicate increases in 41 of the 53 municipalities in Mallorca. There are decreases in eight and no changes in four.

(In bold are municipalities where numbers have gone down.)

Palma 4,224 (+628)

Marratxi 389 (+68)

Calvia 302 (+63)

Llucmajor 294 (+68)

Inca 292 (+32)

Manacor 263 (+38)

Alcudia 223 (+56)

Sa Pobla 180 (+17)

Pollensa 164 (+18)

Soller 114 (+1)

Binissalem 112 (+13)

Felanitx 96 (+22)

Santa Margalida 96 (+25)

Son Servera 91 (+14)

Santa Maria 78 (+24)

Santanyi 76 (+2)

Capdepera 60 (+3)

Alaro 58 (-7)

Campos 58 (+16)

Muro 56 (+5)

Arta 53 (+12)

Sant Joan 52 (+2)

Bunyola 48 (+9)

Sant Llorenç 47 (+13)

Andratx 46 (-9)

Lloseta 40 (-9)

Selva 36 (+3)

Consell 33 (+3)

Esporles 30 (+10)

Sineu 28 (+10)

Algaida 27 (+7)

Montuiri 26 (+7)

Sencelles 24 (+3)

Petra 23 (-4)

Vilafranca 22 (+9)

Llubi 18 (+1)

Porreres 17 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 14 (+4)

Maria de la Salut 12 (+2)

Ses Salines 12 (-2)

Deya 10 (+4)

Buger 9 (+3)

Puigpunyent 9 (+6)

Valldemossa 9 (-2)

Lloret de Vistalegre 8 (+1)

Ariany 7 (-1)

Campanet 7 (+1)

Costitx 6 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 4 (no change)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Estellencs 2 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (-1)