FAN Mallorca Shopping in Palma

FAN Mallorca Shopping was busy on Monday.

04-01-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

On Monday, cars were queuing to get onto roads leading to shopping centres in Palma, a situation that had been predicted because of the weekend closure of large retail outlets. This measure came into effect on December 29 and will also apply to the coming weekend to coincide with the start of the official January sales season.

With purchases still needing to be made for Three Kings, shopping centres and large retailers were very busy. At El Corte Inglés, Antonio Sánchez Grao explained that queues were forming at 9am, something that the store had planned for. He anticipated that 11am to 1pm would be the busiest part of the day.

