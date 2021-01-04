The national interior ministry's Civil Protection and emergencies directorate has issued advice because of Aemet forecasts for very low temperatures and frost.

Much of the mainland as well as the Balearics can expect particularly cold weather until Wednesday at least. For Mallorca, Aemet has issued a yellow alert for low temperatures on Wednesday for the whole of the island, with the surprising exception perhaps of much of the Tramuntana, and for central and southern areas on Tuesday.

On the mainland, temperatures in the Pyrenees and parts of Castile and León are forecast to fall to ten or twelve below zero. Lows in Mallorca, according to Aemet weather stations, could be down to minus two at sea level.

The advice is for drivers and consists of the usual recommendations, e.g. having warm clothing and winter tyres or snow chains where conditions require these.