The Partido Popular in the Balearics have registered a motion for the Balearic parliament which calls on the regional government to suspend the tourist tax and payments for registering tourist accommodation places for the whole of 2021 and to provide non-refundable aid for bars and restaurants, whose situation has worsened because of the curfew and early closing requirements.

The fourteen measures being demanded by the PP are directed at both the regional and the Spanish government. Hence, there is a call for a four per cent reduction in IVA (VAT) as it applies to bars and restaurants, a ten per cent cut for hairdressers and fitness centres and an extension of the ERTE furlough scheme to the end of May.

Guarantees and legal security for the self-employed are being sought so that they have the same conditions for caring for family members. The PP want social security contributions for the self-employed in sectors most affected by the pandemic to be cut by 25% and 50%, depending on income, and special attention to be given to the self-employed who work in sectors such as culture, music and bullfighting. Aid for taxi drivers, travel agencies and children's entertainment companies is also being called for.