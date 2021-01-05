REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





OPEL CORSA 1.2 FOR SALE, low consumption, runs perfectly, appointment already made for the MOT in December. Good exterior and interior condition. Recently serviced and tyres changed at the beginning of the year. Colour blue. Year 2000, 110,000 kms, petrol, 3 doors, 70cv, manual. 1,599 €. Tel. 608-571438.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 (and whatsapp), email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





BEAUTIFUL MANCOR DE LA VALL. Fantastic two storey detached villa with pool and sauna. Great views and close to all amenities. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, central heating and air-conditioning, plus independent guest house. 795,000 €. Ref. 9503.Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² land with great open- plan designed home and separate stone guest house. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. 450,000 € Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Peaceful area, pretty finca with swimming pool. Lovely, tranquil 3,900 m² plot. Three bedroom, bathroom, porch and roof terrace with great views. Some modernisation required. Current Cédula, mains electricity connection possible. Price 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.