It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 12 degrees and a low of 5.

Calvia is 12 degrees and mostly sunny with a light northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 4 degrees.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 12 degrees with a soft breeze but the mercury will drop to zero overnight.

It’s a sunny day in Muro with a top temperature of 11 but it’ll be a cold night there too at zero degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our camera in Playa Muro.

Morning showers in Deya will make way for sunshine and a high of 9 degrees by lunchtime by lunchtime and the temperature will fall to 3 after dark.