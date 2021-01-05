Moves to restrict travel.

Breaking news: Britain is considering options to restrict international travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said this morning.

"We are looking at further options to restrict international travel," Gove told BBC TV. The British government announced a complete lockdown on Monday night.

Mark / Hace 3 minutes

Should have done that from day one 🤷‍♂️if your drowning you don’t go and open the floodgates government couldn’t organise a p,,,s up in a brewery

John Parkinson / Hace 3 minutes

At last the U.K. is being as strict as other countries.Fill your forms in,provide proof negative of Covid .

