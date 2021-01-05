It was a White Christmas and a White New Year in Mallorca with heavy snowfall in the Serra de Tramuntana and the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet says the big freeze is set to continue until after Three King’s Day.

Sortida del sol durant ascens a Massanella. Sensació inexplicable amb paraules. pic.twitter.com/UAfgRQEc9X — Dani Capó (@DaniCapo_Meteo) January 3, 2021

It was baltic in some parts of Mallorca on Monday with temperatures of minus 1 and heavy snow for the third day in a row, especially in the Puig Massanella, es Teix and the Coma de Son Torrella.

Social media websites are awash with wonderful photos and videos of the snow here’s some of them:

❄ Torna a nevar amb intensitat a la Serra de Tramuntana. La Coma de Son Torrella ara mateix: https://t.co/tOLMyBCF9c pic.twitter.com/JiOGeod3C9 — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) January 4, 2021

❄️Començam setmana i ho feim amb temperatura d'hivern‼️ Els valors mínims han tornat a ser negatius a varis observatoris de Mallorca. Avui tornarem a tenir un dia fred i amb ruixats puntuals.

📸Caterina Amengual, Massanella. pic.twitter.com/QfzX2TXuiY — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) January 4, 2021

Aemet is forecasting scattered showers and hailstorms on Tuesday with snow above 600 metres with daytime highs of 12 degrees dropping to 0 or minus 1 overnight and frost in some parts of the Island.

Wednesday is Three Kings Day, which will be colder than previous years with rain in the north of of the Island, snow is likely above 600 metres and it will be frosty overnight.

Thursday will be overcast, wet and windy, but it will be slightly warmer with highs of 11 in Palma and Calvia, 10 in Deya, 13 in Alcudia and 11 in Santanyi. Snow is likely in areas above 1200 metres with overnight lows of 4-8 degrees across the Island.