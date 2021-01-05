Heavy snow in the Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca.

Heavy snow in the Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca.

04-01-2021Cati Cladera

It was a White Christmas and a White New Year in Mallorca with heavy snowfall in the Serra de Tramuntana and the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet says the big freeze is set to continue until after Three King’s Day.

It was baltic in some parts of Mallorca on Monday with temperatures of minus 1 and heavy snow for the third day in a row, especially in the Puig Massanella, es Teix and the Coma de Son Torrella.

Social media websites are awash with wonderful photos and videos of the snow here’s some of them:

Aemet is forecasting scattered showers and hailstorms on Tuesday with snow above 600 metres with daytime highs of 12 degrees dropping to 0 or minus 1 overnight and frost in some parts of the Island.

Wednesday is Three Kings Day, which will be colder than previous years with rain in the north of of the Island, snow is likely above 600 metres and it will be frosty overnight.

Thursday will be overcast, wet and windy, but it will be slightly warmer with highs of 11 in Palma and Calvia, 10 in Deya, 13 in Alcudia and 11 in Santanyi. Snow is likely in areas above 1200 metres with overnight lows of 4-8 degrees across the Island.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.