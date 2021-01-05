The car market in the Balearic Islands completely collapsed last year, with a 45.6% drop in sales from 29,999 in 2019 to 16,297 in 2020, according to data from the Manufacturers Association, Anfac and Distributors Faconauto and Ganvam.

The Balearic Islands closed 2020 with a market share of 1.91% compared to 2.38% the previous year.

Year on year there was a 51.9% slump in petrol car sales from 24,278 to 11,668 and a 48.3% fall in diesel car sales from 3,281 in 2019 to 1,694 in 2020.

Passenger vehicle and SUV sales figures in Spain were the worst for seven years with a fall of 32.3% to 851,211 units, according to Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam.

In December, there were 105,841 registrations, which is almost as many as the same month in 2019, but Faconauto's Director of Communications, Raúl Morales, points out that this figure is misleading. He says that without self-registrations by the concessionaires and advance purchases to avoid the increase in registration tax from 1 January, "the market would have seen significant falls again.”

"Accumulated sales for 2020 are the same as they were in 2014, which is a long way from the 1.2 million in a normal year," added Ganvam’s Tania Puche.

More than 405,000 vehicles were unsold in 2020 and that sharp drop puts the Automotive Sector in a difficult position in 2021, because its economic recovery will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis.

That will be further complicated by the increase in the registration tax in January and the end of the Renove plan, according to Anfac's Communication Director, Noemi Navas.

The average carbon dioxide emissions of passenger cars sold in December stood at 104 grams per kilometre, that’s a 12.1% drop year-on-year and places the 2020 average at 110.2% grams of CO2 per kilometre, which is a decrease of 8.7% for the year as a whole.

According to the Ancove Association more than 12,079 people in the Automotive Industry including maintenance, repair and sales employees were on furlough in mid-December in addition to 4,277 in the Car Rental Industry.

Rental Car Market Crash

According to Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam, there was a 3.5% year-on-year growth in the private rental market and 18.1% in the corporate rental market in December but by year's end the private market had declined by 27.1% to 427,378 units and the commercial market was down 24.4% to 327,732 units.

Apart from August, figures for the rental market were extremely dire in 2020, with a 54.6% drop in sales in December to 7,393 units and a 59.7% slump at year’s end.

Light commercial vehicle registrations were up 1.5% in December to 16,626 units, but fell by 26.4% for the year as a whole to 158,117.

Industrial vehicles, buses, coaches and minibuses closed December with an increase of 10.2% to 1,757 units, with a fall of 23.7% to 21,416 at year’s end.

Alternative Vehicle Registrations were much better with a 24.1% rise in electric, hybrid and gas vehicles in 2020, giving them a 19.5% share of the global market in Spain, up 10 points from 2019, according to Anfac.

Registrations of purely electric passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial and industrial vehicles was positively booming, closing the year up 44.4%.

Motorbikes & Mopeds

Sales of light vehicles, such as motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles and quadricycles fell by 9.2% in 2020 to 183,496 units, which is about 19,000 less than in 2019, according to the Anesdor Sector Association.

By segments, moped sales went up 12%, whereas motorbikes sales fell by 12%; tricycles were down 10%, and quadricycles lost 7%.