The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 567 new positive cases of coronavirus. Based on 5,436 tests, the test rate is 10.43%. Of the 567, 459 are in Mallorca, 59 in Ibiza, 48 in Minorca and one in Formentera.

In hospitals in the Balearics there are now 454 patients, 22 more than on Monday. In Mallorca there are 327 patients on wards and 92 in intensive care. Ibiza has 23 patients on wards and seven in ICU, while Minorca has two patients on wards and three in intensive care.

In Minorca, the medical director of the Mateu Orfila Hospital, Tamara Contreras, has described the health situation on the island as "critical", given the 48 new positives. On Tuesday, she appealed to the public to avoid gatherings for Three Kings, to maintain family bubbles and to keep safe distance and masks on when spending time with relatives. "This is a critical time, and we don't as yet know the impact of New Year's Eve."

A further 49 people have been discharged from hospital, while 156 more who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. In total, the health service is currently attending to 9,249 people in the Balearics.

The ministry has confirmed four more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 481.