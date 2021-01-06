REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com
PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com
MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.
4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com
SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
BLACK MASSAGE CHAIR in good condition. Price 295 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
TO LET IN QUIET AREA of San Agustin. Beautifully renovated chalet apartment comprising 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms (1 en suite), lounge/ dining room, fully equipped kitchen, utility room. 30 m² terrace with sea view, furniture optional. Air-conditioning & heating. Private entrance, no community charge. 850 € per month. Call 971-707930; 680-986874.
SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 (and whatsapp), email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com
BEAUTIFUL MANCOR DE LA VALL. Fantastic two storey detached villa with pool and sauna. Great views and close to all amenities. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, central heating and air-conditioning, plus independent guest house. 795,000 €. Ref. 9503.Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² land with great open- plan designed home and separate stone guest house. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. 450,000 € Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
COSTITX: Peaceful area, pretty finca with swimming pool. Lovely, tranquil 3,900 m² plot. Three bedroom, bathroom, porch and roof terrace with great views. Some modernisation required. Current Cédula, mains electricity connection possible. Price 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.
