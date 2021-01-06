Weather warning for frost and icy roads.

Weather warning for frost and icy roads.

06-01-2021Ultima Hora

Be very careful if you’re driving in Mallorca today there’s a lot of frost around after an extremely cold night and Aemet says it will be “an extremely cold night” on Wednesday with temperatures continuing to drop.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection & Emergencies has tweeted an alert for very cold weather and widespread frost and urged residents of Mallorca to avoid driving unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Carreteras de Mallorca says some roads may be icy and warned drivers to be extremely cautious and check their tyres, antifreeze and brakes before starting out on their journey and pay close attention to traffic signs.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Palma.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with sunny spells, light northerly winds and daytime highs of 13 in Palma, 12 in Calvia, 13 in Campos, 12 in Manacor and 8 in Escorca.

Overnight the mercury will to drop to -2ºC in Palma, 3 degrees in Pollensa, 3 in Estellencs, zero in Santanyi, 2 in Deya, zero in Ibiza and Minorca and as much as -4ºC in the Serra de Tramuntana.

Thursday will be very wet and windy across the entire Island with highs of 12-13 degrees and snowfall above 800 metres, but it will be slightly warmer overnight.

Friday will be just as miserable with heavy rain throughout the day, moderate-strong northeasterly winds and highs of 12-13 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.