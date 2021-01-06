Be very careful if you’re driving in Mallorca today there’s a lot of frost around after an extremely cold night and Aemet says it will be “an extremely cold night” on Wednesday with temperatures continuing to drop.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection & Emergencies has tweeted an alert for very cold weather and widespread frost and urged residents of Mallorca to avoid driving unless it’s absolutely necessary.

OBERT AL TRÀNSIT el tram de la carretera de la serra de Tramuntana (Ma- 10) tancat avui matí al trànsit per acumulació de neu a la via.

👉Informació incidències a #carreteres del @ConselldeMca➡️➡️https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/Qi5oq9DKpx — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) January 5, 2021

Carreteras de Mallorca says some roads may be icy and warned drivers to be extremely cautious and check their tyres, antifreeze and brakes before starting out on their journey and pay close attention to traffic signs.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Palma.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with sunny spells, light northerly winds and daytime highs of 13 in Palma, 12 in Calvia, 13 in Campos, 12 in Manacor and 8 in Escorca.

Se presenta una noche extremadamente fría.🥶

Las temperaturas pueden descender hasta -1 o -2ºC en Mallorca, Ibiza y Menorca (en la Sierra de Tramuntana hasta -4ºC).

AVISO por HELADAS ⚠️https://t.co/tae08Odxod pic.twitter.com/C4MY93k5Y3 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 5, 2021

Overnight the mercury will to drop to -2ºC in Palma, 3 degrees in Pollensa, 3 in Estellencs, zero in Santanyi, 2 in Deya, zero in Ibiza and Minorca and as much as -4ºC in the Serra de Tramuntana.

Thursday will be very wet and windy across the entire Island with highs of 12-13 degrees and snowfall above 800 metres, but it will be slightly warmer overnight.

Friday will be just as miserable with heavy rain throughout the day, moderate-strong northeasterly winds and highs of 12-13 degrees.