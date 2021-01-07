The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol has just confirmed that the Ministry of Health’s recommendation to lockdown Palma is being seriously considered, because of the rise in coronavirus infections in the capital.
“All Ministry of Health proposals are on the table and being evaluated,” she said.
President Armengol made the announcement during a press conference to present the new road transport service in Alcúdia.
She said that the way forward will be clearer after the Governing Council meeting on Monday.
“Experts are studying and evaluating possible measures,” she said. “At the moment, no further progress can be made.”
Adamo / Hace 42 minutes
Would palma include the inside ring of the ma-20 and ma-1 or the outside as well?
Louisa / Hace about 1 hour
I live in El Moliner , portixol . Over the Christmas and new year period I saw groups of people all together outside on the beaches or in the park without masks , without social distancing .. where were the police? I did not see one police car and I live in front of the bike track .. not one police officer anywhere to break these parties up and do I can’t understand why there are no police anywhere . I got a fine for walking my dog without a lead in the park but no one comes when there are groups of people every night in El Moliner. The police are a joke here .
Mark Badoer / Hace about 2 hours
Does Armengol only own 1 cardigan? or is the the same photo every time?
Mark Badoer / Hace about 2 hours
But you can still go to work, bank, shopping, etc. So why call it a lockdown? Focus 100% of the efforts to get everybody vaccinated. That would be my priority.