The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol has just confirmed that the Ministry of Health’s recommendation to lockdown Palma is being seriously considered, because of the rise in coronavirus infections in the capital.

“All Ministry of Health proposals are on the table and being evaluated,” she said.

President Armengol made the announcement during a press conference to present the new road transport service in Alcúdia.

She said that the way forward will be clearer after the Governing Council meeting on Monday.

“Experts are studying and evaluating possible measures,” she said. “At the moment, no further progress can be made.”