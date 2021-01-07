Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the Balearic infectious diseases committee

Javier Arranz said that closing non-essential shops should be considered.

07-01-2021Teresa Ayuga

Javier Arranz, the spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, said on Thursday that now would be "a good time" to tighten restrictions, as a stability in the coronavirus incidence rate and number of infections is only "temporary". The impact of the Three Kings holiday remains to be seen, while there are the fiestas for Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià to come shortly. "Precisely because there is stability, restrictive measures would help to improve the number of infections."

He therefore called for caution in lifting any limitations and said of a possible lockdown of Palma that if it is to be done, "it needs to be done well" in order to guarantee effectiveness. "If it is not controlled, what good will it be?" He admitted that a measure such as a perimeter lockdown is more difficult to implement in large municipalities than in small ones, but noted that this had gone well in Manacor and Ibiza.

Of other measures, Arranz said that bringing forward the curfew from the current 10pm start time would be "useful" but isn't feasible. There should be a look at what is being done in various countries, which are closing the likes of gyms and non-essential shops. These are measures, he felt, which should be considered before a "home confinement". As to the possibility of closing non-essential shops in Palma from Monday, he reiterated that "everything is on the table".

Home confinement, he added, is something that depends on the Spanish government. Some regions, he noted, are requesting this. In the case of schools, Arranz pointed out that no changes are expected, although it is not being ruled out that there may be changes during the term, especially where older pupils are concerned.

