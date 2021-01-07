The first phase of vaccinating all care home residents in the Balearics is due to be completed this week. President Armengol made this statement on Thursday and explained that, for now, the government will not be requesting the help of the army with the vaccination programme. "We have the necessary resources."

She observed that the government "has always requested all possible help when it has been necessary". As an example, she referred to military assistance with contact-tracing. The president said that 51 more people have this week been taken on as tracers.

There are 421 tracers in all, 291 of them health service personnel and 130 military. The Balearics have a ratio of one tracer for every 2,850 inhabitants. The World Health Organization recommendation is one for every 5,000.