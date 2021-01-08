Rain, rain and more rain, it’s another wet day in Palma with very strong northeasterly winds throughout the day, a high of 15 degrees and a low of 6.

Estellencs is 15 degrees with 35 kilometre an hour east-northeasterly winds, torrential rain and a low of 8.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

It’s overcast and blustery in Ses Salines with intermittent showers, a high of 17 degrees falling to 8 after dark.

It's 18 degrees in Alcudia but it’s pouring rain and very windy with an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

Escorca is 12 degrees with heavy rain, easterly winds gusting up to 35 kilometre an hour and a low of 4.