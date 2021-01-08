Number of cases.

Number of cases on the rise.

07-01-2021Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Balearic health service has entered into an agreement with private clinics as the number of cases of the coronavirus continues to rise in the island.

In the last 24 hours 707 new cases have been registered, a record high, according to the local ministry for health.

The two main health service hospitals in Palma are rapidly running out of beds and specialised care unit and for this reason the agreement was signed this morning allowing patients to be diverted to private clinics and hospitals.

The Balearic government has been forced to introduce yet tougher restrictions from next week as the number of cases continues to rise.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.