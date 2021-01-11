Palma, Mallorca.

11-01-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 11 degrees and sunny in Palma with a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 3.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 12 degrees, strong winds and a low of 5.

It’s overcast in Santanyi with a high of 11, 30 kilometre northerly winds and a low of 4 degrees and there might be a shower or two.

Alcudia is 12 degrees and cloudy with sunny intervals, very strong winds and a low of 7, but keep your umbrella handy this afternoon.

It’s mostly sunny in Soller with a high of 11 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 4.

