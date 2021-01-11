Only members from the same family nucleus can get together

11-01-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Government spokesperson, Pilar Costa, has just announvced that only meetings of people from the same nucleus of coexistence are allowed under the new restrictions which come into force on Wednesday.

Celebrations, both public and private, and all activities derived from them are prohibited. Bars and restaurant will have to close, except for takeout or home delivery; restaurants which are in hotels or tourist apartments, for the exclusive use of their clients, as well as those that are integrated into health centres, or school canteens will be able to continue operating.

All establishments have to close at 20.00, except for petrol stations, food stores or essential products including hairdressers.

That said, the general public is being encouraged to be home by 20.00.

More to follow.

