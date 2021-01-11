The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 420 new positive cases and a test rate of 14.99%, three times higher than the World Health Organization target. The 420 cases were based on 2,801 tests; 343 were in Mallorca, 64 in Ibiza, twelve in Minorca and one in Formentera.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care in Mallorca is now 100, an increase of three. In Ibiza and Minorca, the numbers are unchanged - eight and four respectively. On wards, there are 22 more patients in Mallorca (337), three more in Ibiza (32) and one more in Minorca (five).

Four more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 306 people have recovered. In total, the health service is currently attending to 9,625 people, of whom 7,849 are in Mallorca.

The ministry has confirmed two more fatalities. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 491.