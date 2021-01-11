The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 12 degrees with a chilly northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 2.

It’s a fresh sunny day in Estellencs too with a high of 10, a mild breeze and a low of 6.

Campos is 13 degrees with lots of winter sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 2.

It’s sunny but extremely windy in Pollensa with a daytime temperature of 12 degrees falling to 6 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s a chilly 8 degrees in Valldemossa with a strong northerly wind that will make it feel even colder and overnight the mercury will fall to 2