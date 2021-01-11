Palma Harbour.

Palma Harbour.

24-04-2020Ashlee Caliz

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 12 degrees with a chilly northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 2.

It’s a fresh sunny day in Estellencs too with a high of 10, a mild breeze and a low of 6.

Campos is 13 degrees with lots of winter sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 2.

It’s sunny but extremely windy in Pollensa with a daytime temperature of 12 degrees falling to 6 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s a chilly 8 degrees in Valldemossa with a strong northerly wind that will make it feel even colder and overnight the mercury will fall to 2

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.