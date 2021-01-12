Serra de Tramuntana from Consell, Mallorca.

Serra de Tramuntana from Consell, Mallorca.

23-12-2020Caroline Fuller

Ir was a bitter cold in the Balearic Islands on Monday night with temperatures dropping to -2 in Ses Salinas, Sineu and zero in Alfabia and there was widespread frost at dawn on Tuesday.

It should warm up a little this afternoon, but there will be strong winds in some places and highs of 12 in Palma, 10 in Pollensa, 11 in Santanyi and 11 in Calvia. Overnight the temperature will be 2-5 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with light to moderate west and northwesterly winds and highs of 15 in Felanitx, 11 in Lluc and 14 in Palma and sa Pobla. Overnight the temperature will drop to 6 in Soller, 3 in Inca, 5 in Llucmajor and 9 in Andratx.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with sunny intervals, northwesterly winds and daytime highs of 14 falling to between 3 and 7 degrees after dark.

