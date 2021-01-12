There was a lot of optimism and relief when the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Mallorca, but since then there's been endless complaints about the amount of time it's taking to actually get people vaccinated against Covid-19.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health show that there is in fact good reason to be annoyed because the Balearic Islands are way down at the bottom of the list when it comes to getting the job done with just 36.2% doses administered and so is Madrid with 25.2%.

Melilla and Galicia are doing an amazing job with 80 percent of doses already administered.

406,091 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been carried out in Spain and 54.6 percent or 742,925 of those were distributed amongst the Autonomous Communities, including 103,589 since Friday, according to information the Ministry of Health’s Activity Report.

From December 27-January 11 a total of 7430,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were received in Spain, including 350,000 of Monday and 406,091 doses have been already been administered which is roughly 54.6 percent.

The highest number of immunisations were in Melilla with 82.2 percent, or 832 out of 1,005; Galicia with 81 percent, or 30,418 of 37,555; Asturias with 79.9 percent or 18,943 of 23,720; the Valencian Community with 74.6 percent or 45,674 of 61,225; Cantabria with 71.5 percent or 8,474 of 11,850; Castilla y León, with 70.5 percent or 36,205 of 51,390 and Ceuta, with 69.5 or 698 of 1,005.

They are followed by La Rioja with 58.4 percent or 3,457 of 5,915; Andalusia with 58 percent or 81,387 of 140,295, Catalonia with 56.7 percent or 68,405 of 120,545 and Castilla La Mancha with 54 percent or 19,209 of 35,550.

Those below 50 percent include the Canary Islands with 49.2 percent or 13,607 out of 27,660; Aragon with 46.6 percent or 10,998 of 23,715; Extremadura with 42.8 percent or 9,303 of 21,725 and Navarr with 46.1 percent or 5,468 of 11,850.

At the lowest end are Madrid with 25.2 percent or 24,897 of 98,790, the Balearic Islands with 36.2 percent or 4,652 of 12,840, Murcia with 40.3 percent or 10,361 out of 25,685 and the Basque Country with 41.5 percent or 13,103 of 31,605.

Supplies

Spain receives a shipment of 360,000 doses of the vaccine every week, which the Central Government then distributes amongst the Autonomous Communities. On Monday a new shipment of 350,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived at half a dozen airports.

"From there we transfer the doses to the different Autonomous Communities with the help of the Guardia Civil," explained the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The Government is aiming to immunise 70% of the Spanish population by the summer.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved on December 21, 2020 and last week the European Commission approved the use of Moderna's vaccine in the EU.

The European Union has purchased 300 million doses and Spain will receive around 10 percent of them, according to Health Minister Salvador Illa.

The first doses of Moderna's vaccine are expected to arrive in Spain at the end of this week and around 600,000 doses will be received within six weeks.