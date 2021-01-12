The Balearic health ministry reports 640 new positive cases of coronavirus (220 more than on Monday), with a test rate of 13.24% from 4,833 tests. Of the 640, 467 are in Mallorca, 136 in Ibiza, 36 in Minorca and one in Formentera.

In intensive care, there is one more patient in Mallorca (a total of 101). In Ibiza and Minorca, there are no changes; eight and four patients respectively. On wards, there are nine fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (down to 328). In Ibiza there are 36, four more than on Monday, and in Minorca there are seven (two more).

Sixty-five more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 598 have recovered. The ministry has confirmed seven more deaths; the total is 498.

At municipality level, the ministry's report shows increases in twenty municipalities compared with Monday.

Palma 3,861 (+19)

Calvia 463 (+23)

Marratxi 322 (-5)

Llucmajor 309 (no change)

Manacor 297 (+16)

Inca 258 (+7)

Alcudia 224 (no change)

Pollensa 208 (+7)

Sa Pobla 173 (-10)

Soller 111 (-2)

Felanitx 103 (no change)

Santanyi 98 (+11)

Santa Margalida 86 (-1)

Binissalem 75 (-1)

Son Servera 71 (-7)

Santa Maria 65 (+1)

Capdepera 63 (+3)

Campos 62 (no change)

Muro 62 (+5)

Arta 56 (+2)

Alaro 54 (-3)

Andratx 50 (+3)

Bunyola 50 (+2)

Sant Joan 46 (-1)

Lloseta 37 (no change)

Montuiri 37 (-2)

Sant Llorenç 32 (-3)

Sencelles 29 (no change)

Selva 27 (no change)

Esporles 25 (+2)

Sineu 25 (+1)

Consell 24 (+1)

Petra 23 (+2)

Vilafranca 20 (-1)

Llubi 19 (+1)

Puigpunyent 19 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 18 (-1)

Algaida 17 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 17 (no change)

Porreres 15 (no change)

Campanet 13 (no change)

Valldemossa 13 (no change)

Costitx 9 (+1)

Ses Salines 8 (no change)

Ariany 7 (no change)

Deya 7 (no change)

Buger 6 (-1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 5 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 4 (no change)

Estellencs 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (+1)

Escorca 0 (no change)