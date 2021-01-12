At an official event in Santanyi on Tuesday, President Armengol referred to the protest by hospitality sector businesspeople and workers, saying that she perfectly understood their situation.

"We know that these measures create problems for sectors such as hospitality, which will have to close tonight. But the government will be providing aid to the most affected sectors. Meetings will begin this week to activate this aid."

The president stressed that it was essential to make decisions which protect public health. "Mallorca is at very serious risk, and it is a difficult situation."

Regarding the national government delegation's decision to refuse permission for the Tuesday protest, Armengol observed that "complaints and demands are normal, but they must be made with an order (the delegation's permission) and health standards must be complied with".

It was later confirmed that there will be a meeting on Friday between the minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, and representatives of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses, and the two main unions - the CCOO and the UGT. Financial measures for sectors affected by the latest shutdown of business activity will be set out at this meeting.