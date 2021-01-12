President Francina Armengol of the Balearics

President Armengol at an event in Santanyi on Tuesday.

12-01-2021Maria Nadal

At an official event in Santanyi on Tuesday, President Armengol referred to the protest by hospitality sector businesspeople and workers, saying that she perfectly understood their situation.

"We know that these measures create problems for sectors such as hospitality, which will have to close tonight. But the government will be providing aid to the most affected sectors. Meetings will begin this week to activate this aid."

The president stressed that it was essential to make decisions which protect public health. "Mallorca is at very serious risk, and it is a difficult situation."

Regarding the national government delegation's decision to refuse permission for the Tuesday protest, Armengol observed that "complaints and demands are normal, but they must be made with an order (the delegation's permission) and health standards must be complied with".

It was later confirmed that there will be a meeting on Friday between the minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, and representatives of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses, and the two main unions - the CCOO and the UGT. Financial measures for sectors affected by the latest shutdown of business activity will be set out at this meeting.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.